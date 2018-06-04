At least 62 people, including three children, were killed and nearly 300 injured on Sunday in the most violent eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano in over four decades, officials said.

Fuego volcano, whose name means "fire" in English, spewed an 8 km stream of red hot lava and belched a thick plume of black smoke and ash that rained onto the capital and other regions.

The head of Guatemala's National Forensic Sciences Institute late on Monday said 13 of the 62 people confirmed dead had been identified.

Around 2 million people have been affected by the eruption.

TRT World'sReagan Des Vignes has more.

Red and orange alert sounded

President Jimmy Morales announced a red alert for Escuintla, Chimaltenango and Sacatepequez, the areas most affected by the eruption, and an orange alert throughout the country.

The president said he and his government would determine whether to ask Congress to declare a state of emergency in the areas, while at the same time appealing to the population for calm.

TRT World spoke with Antigua-based journalist Louisa Reynolds for more details.

'It's a river of lava'

The charred bodies of victims laid on the steaming, ashen remnants of a pyroclastic flow as rescuers attended to badly injured victims.

"It's a river of lava that overflowed its banks and affected the El Rodeo village. There are injured, burned and dead people," Sergio Cabanas, the general secretary of CONRED, said on radio.

Cabanas said one of those killed was a CONRED employee. He added that 3,100 people had evacuated the area so far.

The conical Volcan de Fuego reaches an altitude of 3,763 metres above sea level at its peak.

Widespread devastation