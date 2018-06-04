The law of unintended consequences is about to smack the Trump administration hard in the face, over its withdrawal of the JCPOA, or the so-called ‘Iran deal’ – which largely eliminated Iran’s ability to produce nuclear weapons.

It isn’t that the immediate impact of pulling out by Washington almost immediately creates a crisis which didn’t exist hours earlier – as Saudi Arabia immediately states that is now preparing to produce a nuclear bomb. Or even that a mainly tepid Middle East has now reached boiling point with not one – but a number of war scenarios between the Iranian and Saudi spheres. Or not even about how the fatuous stunt by Trump has united many Iranians behind their government and given them a new status with the EU, not to mention London, Paris and Berlin.

No, it’s more about how the act has forced European Union apaches in Brussels to face up and grasp a decision they have long avoided: to stand up and distance itself from US foreign policy altogether.

Within the architecture of the upper echelons, this decision has already been made now, as the Iran Deal is not only considered sacrament to the EU (as it was a milestone on a great many levels), but for the EU to accept Washington’s stance would be political suicide for the entire EU project – just months before it has its own elections.

Shifting weight

Yes, the EU really does have elections, once every five years people from all walks of life actually go to church halls and municipalities and vote for their MEP.

But the EU has a real problem now.

Can it really deliver for Iran, as Tehran has given it a deadline until mid July to come up with a compensation package to at least plug the gap of lost investment, following the droves of European companies who pulled out following Trump’s announcement?

Make no mistake. The companies leaving was a huge blow to the credibility of the EU foreign affairs chief, Federica Mogherini. Their swift move signalled that any lofty ideas about imposing legislation to stop EU firms doing this was mere folly, and turned to ash in a bonfire of geopolitical vanities (with respects to the late Tom Wolfe).

But all is not lost. Brussels is currently working on ways for EU governments to import oil from Iran and bypass American banks altogether. And here’s the crux of Trump’s perceived leverage: banks and the dollar.

EU foreign ministers have thrown their weight behind Mogherini and the 40 percent or so of Iran’s oil total export to the EU will probably be preserved. Given that recent comments by India which indicate that it will not impose ‘secondary sanctions’ against Iran and will continue to buy oil from Tehran, only leaves South Korea and Turkey.