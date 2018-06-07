Organised by the Istanbul Culture and Art Foundation (IKSV), the Istanbul Music Festival is in its 46th iteration this year. Spanning two weeks, the festival features musicians from Turkey and abroad who perform in various, often extraordinary, venues across the city.

One such concert is “Melodies of Istanbul”, for which IKSV has secured the Grand Bazaar as the concert venue. The Grand Bazaar, a centuries old shopping arcade home to carpet sellers, leather makers and spice merchants in the Old Town of Istanbul, is generally closed on Sundays. But that was not the case on a recent Sunday.

Inside the heritage building, the concertgoers walk through strangely empty corridors of the bazaar that normally bustle with tourists and shoppers during the week. The air is thick with the scent of various spices, such as kofte bahari, the spice that Turks use for their grilled meatballs, composed of coriander, black pepper, sweet red pepper, clove, bay leaves, cumin, nutmeg, cinnamon and oregano. One of the streets has been blocked with rows of unnumbered seats, 11 per row, across an elevated stage.

“Melodies of Istanbul” is the brainchild of Hakan Gungor, the conductor and the kanun (a stringed instrument) player of the orchestra. TRT World talked with Gungor, as well as Kudsi Erguner, the famed ney (an end-blown flute) player, and Cag Ercag, the young cellist, all soloists for the programme handpicked by Gungor for concertgoers on this pleasant summer evening.

The programme is a selection of Turkish, Greek, Macedonian, Armenian, Syriac, Sefarad, Hebrew and Afghan traditional pieces, plus original compositions by Erguner, Ercag and the oud (a stringed instrument) soloist Osman Yurdal Tokcan.

Gungor, Erguner and Ercag say they didn’t choose music; music chose them.

Gungor’s father was an oud player at Turkish Radio and Television’s (TRT) Ankara Radio. Hakan Gungor says he picked up music at a young age. He says he asked for a kanun, a traditional string instrument, as he began to speak, and a kanun was what he got.

Gungor says the kanun has no particular style; that you can listen to kanun in a dance tune, in a jazz orchestra, with a symphony orchestra, in a folk tune, as long as the player has the range.

“Sometimes it’s the shimmy in your fingertips, I say” he says, “and sometimes it’s the ache in your heart.”