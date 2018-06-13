A Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's exiled government began an assault on Wednesday morning on Yemen's port city of Hudaida.

Aid agencies warned that the crucial battle in the three-year-old conflict could push the Arab world's poorest country into further chaos.

Iranian-aligned Shia rebels known as Houthis and their allies for years have held the Red Sea port, crucial to food supplies in a nation on the brink of famine after years of war.

TRT World's Staci Bivens reports.

Street-to-street battle

The battle for Hudaida, if the Houthis don't withdraw, also may mark the first major street-to-street urban fighting for the Saudi-led coalition, which can be deadly for both combatants and civilians alike.

Before dawn on Wednesday, convoys of vehicles appeared to be heading toward the rebel-held city, according to videos posted on social media. The sound of heavy, sustained gunfire clearly could be heard in the background.

The initial battle plan appeared to involve a pincer movement. Some 2,000 troops who crossed the Red Sea from an Emirati naval base in the African nation of Eritrea landed west of the city with plans to seize Hudaida's port, Yemeni security officials said.

Emirati forces with Yemeni troops moved in from the south near Hudaida's airport, while others sought to cut off Houthi supply lines to the east, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorised to brief journalists.

TRT World's Editor-at-large Ahmed al-Burai explains what's behind the Hudaida assault.

UNSC meeting

The UN Security Council will meet Thursday for urgent talks following the launch of the offensive on the port city, a lifeline for aid, by government forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition, diplomats said.

Britain requested the meeting to be held behind closed doors at 1600 GMT, marking the second time this week that the council will have met on the crisis in Yemen.

UN Yemen envoy "extremely concerned"

The United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, has called on the warring sides to avoid a battle for the port city and return to the negotiating table.

"I am extremely concerned about military escalation in #Hodeida & their humanitarian & political impact," he said in a tweet.

"We're in contact with parties to avoid further escalation. We call on them to exercise restraint & engage with political efforts to spare Hodeida a military confrontation."

Early morning assault

Saudi-owned satellite news channels and later state media announced the battle had begun, citing military sources.

Yemen's exiled government "has exhausted all peaceful and political means to remove the Houthi militia from the port of Hudaida," it said in a statement. "Liberation of the port of Hudaida is a milestone in our struggle to regain Yemen from the militias."

The Houthi-run Al Masirah satellite news channel later acknowledged the offensive, claiming rebel forces hit a Saudi coalition ship near Hudaida with two land-to-sea missiles. Houthi forces have fired such missiles at ships previously.