The UN General Assembly has voted in favour of a resolution put forward by Turkey, Algeria and Palestine which condemns Israel for its "excessive use of force" against Palestinians.

It follows the killing of more than 120 Palestinians in recent months near the Gaza border.

More than 10,000 others have been wounded by excessive Israeli force, including live ammunition.

The US failed to win enough votes in its proposed amendment, which would have condemned Hamas for inciting violence.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the resolution represents a failure for Washington.

The General Assembly adopted the resolution with 120 votes in favour, eight against and 45 abstentions.

The United States vetoed a similar resolution in the15-member UN Security Council earlier this month.

Before the vote, the US ambassador Nikki Haley said there were "no perfect actors" on either side of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

'Is that a crime to ask for'

Palestine's UN ambassador had called for the emergency meeting where he urged the General Assembly to adopt a resolution to address escalating violence in Gaza and "the crisis" of protecting civilians following the killing of more than 120 Palestinians by Israeli forces.

Riyad Mansour urged the 193-member world body to do everything to protect civilians saying: "We need action. We need protection for our civilian population ... Is that a crime to ask for?"

He was fully backed by Turkey on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and Algeria on behalf of the Arab League.