A suicide bomber blew himself up in Afghanistan's eastern city of Nangarhar on Saturday as mostly Taliban fighters gathered to celebrate a three-day cease fire marking the Islamic holiday of Eid-ul-Fitr, killing at least 26 people, an officials said.

The attack left another 41 wounded, said the Nangarhar provincial Police Chief Ghulam Sanayee Stanikzai.

He said most of the dead and wounded were believed to be Taliban.

The attack came as President Ashraf Ghani announced an extension of the government's week-long ceasefire with the militant group after both sides agreed to halt hostilities for Eid.

Daesh claim responsibility

The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the blast.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor of Nangarhar, confirmed a car bomb was responsible for the blast in the town of Ghazi Aminullah Khan, on the main Torkham-Jalalabad road, and said that dozens were wounded. He had earlier said a rocket-propelled grenade was to blame.

Ghani made his announcement in a rare televised address to the nation, in which he also asked the Taliban to extend their three-day ceasefire which is due to end Sunday.

"I order the security forces to remain on their defensive positions," Ghani said, adding details of the extension would be released later.

The government's ceasefire, which was due to end Tuesday, did not include the Daesh terrorist group.

On the first two days of Eid, Taliban fighters, Afghan security forces and civilians hugged and took selfies with each other across the country, in an outpouring of emotion over the ceasefire.

'Tired of war'

In the contested district of Bati Kot in Nangarhar, Taliban fighters carrying assault weapons and rocket-propelled grenade launchers travelled by car and motorbike, waving Afghan and Taliban flags.

Afghan forces manning checkpoints offered Eid greetings to the fighters, embracing and posing for photos with the same people they are usually trying to kill - a scene that would have been unthinkable only a few days ago.

Villagers also flocked around the insurgents, hugging them and happily taking selfies with the heavily armed fighters as they celebrated the Muslim holiday capping the holy month of Ramadan.