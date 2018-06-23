AK Party

The AK Party (Justice and Development Party) is a conservative, centre-right party that identifies itself as a “conservative democratic” party.

The party was established in 2001 by incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after its predecessor, the Virtue Party, was shut down in 2001.

The Virtue Party was banned by the judiciary on charges of acting against some articles of the constitution, which imply secularism.

Unlike the Virtue Party, the AK Party garnered support not only from conservatives, but also from liberals, anti-militarists and right-wingers.

During its tenure, the AK Party's areas of focus have been economic development, neoliberal economic policies, the peace process, preventing the military's influence on domestic politics, trials of the 1980 coup plotters, civil-military relations. Another key area of discussion was over the form of secularism in the country, particularly after the 1997 "post-modern coup."

In 2013, Turkish intelligence started talks with PKK's jailed leader, Abdullah Ocalan, known as the Peace Process that ultimately aimed to disarm the group.

PKK is a designated terror organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. It has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years and left more than 40,000 dead, including civilians.

The party embraced a conservative democratic stance and a more liberal discourse after it was came to power in 2002. Reform packages were passed in the parliament in a bid to start the EU accession process. On April 27, 2007, the Turkish military released a memorandum on its official website against the AK Party's presidential candidate, whose wife was a hijabi, saying it was defending the Republican tenet of secularism. It was branded as "e-memorandum" by critics.

After the AK Party could nominate its presidential candidate in 2007 despite military opposition, with the help of popular support, and military influence in the country began to decrease. The AK Party could both pursue a more religiously conservative discourse and continue its conservative democratic stance. Also in 2009, the initial steps of the peace process, which the military opposed, began, while the government continued military operations and arrests of people accused of membership in the PKK/KCK. The year 2012 saw the deadliest conflict between the security forces and the PKK since the 1990s.

The party shifted to a more nationalist-conservative discourse after 2013. It pursued limitations to abortion in their agenda, drawing criticism from the opposition. The Gezi Park protests in 2013 became the biggest demonstrations against the AK Party government.

The AK Party couldn't secure enough seats in the parliament to form a one-party government in the June 2015 elections. Five months after the PKK broke the ceasefire in July and Turkey launched the operation against Daesh in Syria, the AK Party received 49.5 percent of the vote during the November 2015 election.

They led the referendum campaign to change the constitution to a presidential system from a parliamentary system in 2017. The system, which gives more power and responsibilities to the president, was accepted by approximately 52 percent of the votes.

The party formed an electoral alliance called the People's Alliance with MHP (Nationalist Movement Party) and BBP (Great Unity Party), with Erdogan as the joint presidential candidate for the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections in 2018.

CHP (The Republican People’s Party)

The Republican People’s Party is the oldest party in Turkey formed in 1923, the year the Republic of Turkey was founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. The party's founders were mostly former soldiers who fought in the country's War of Independence between 1919 and 1922. That's why the party was seen as an affiliate of the military until the 2000s.

The CHP was the sole political party in Turkey until 1946 and dominated all assemblies with its top-down approach to politics and legislation until 1950, when Turkey moved towards multi-party politics.

There were two attempts to establish a new political party in late1920s, but they were both banned.

The CHP is a social democratic party founded on six main principles: Republicanism, Nationalism, Populism, Statism, Secularism and Revolutionism.

The secularism it adopted was close to the Soviet type of secularism, for instance, hijabs and beards were banned in public institutions.

The ban, which was also adopted during military rule after the 1980 coup, was eventually overturned in the 2000s by the AK Party government with the support of the CHP.

The CHP’s presidential candidate, Muharrem Ince, has stated he will respect individual and religious freedoms if elected.

The party provided its own model for the peace process by highlighting the necessity of problem solving and also criticised the AK Party’s proposals.

The CHP says, “The issue won’t be solved with security methods. In order to solve the Kurdish issue, military methods should be removed from the agenda.”

The party got 25.32 percent of the votes in the 2015 November election.

The CHP formed the Nation's Alliance for the upcoming parliamentary elections with Iyi (Good) Party, Saadet (Felicity) Party and Demokrat (Democrat) Party.

MHP (Nationalist Movement Party)

The MHP, or Nationalist Movement Party is the third largest party in Turkey that falls on the right of the political spectrum. It is a party based on Turkish nationalism, and its definition of nationalism takes both cultural and ethnic forms.

It is the second-oldest party running in the 2018 elections, Formed in 1969 during the Cold War, its ideology was shaped by the right-left clashes taking place in Turkey at the time. Thus, its roots are in tenets like ultra-nationalism, anti-communism, militancy and a strong state.

Its founder, Alparslan Turkes, was one of the military officers who spearheaded the 1960 coup.

Today, the MHP is not characterised by its former aggressive nationalism any more. The party has a stance of ulkuculuk, a form of nationalism has the connotation of serving one’s state.

Its current leader, Devlet Bahceli employs a rhetoric of putting the state first rather than party policies. Its constituencies include both secular and conservative nationalists in Turkey.

It received 11.9 percent of the votes in the last election in 2015.

Iyi (Good) Party

The Iyi (Good) Party is an opposition party that was established in 2017 by Meral Aksener. It is an offshoot of the MHP that was formed when a group of MPs split from the party due to Bahceli’s cooperation with the AK Party.

Much like its parent party, it has a nationalist stance, which prompted some to doubt its ability to appeal to Kurdish voters.

Aksener says the country’s economic development should start from rural areas and spread into urban areas.

Turkey is the world’s seventh largest agricultural producer, and the agricultural sector accounts for 25 percent of its workforce and 8 percent of its economic activity.

The party says the global free market economy leads to unequal wealth distribution. As such, it will take measures to counter this tendency while respecting international free-trade norms.

Aksener is the party's presidential candidate for the 2018 election.

HDP (People’s Democratic Party)