US President Donald Trump congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his success in Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections, according to Turkey's presidential press office on Tuesday.

Speaking on the phone, Erdogan and Trump confirmed joint commitment on the development of bilateral cooperation on defence and military, sources said.

Erdogan was voted into an executive presidency, garnering more than half of the country's votes June 24 elections.

The two leaders also stressed on the importance of executing Manbij roadmap and continuation of the joint fight against terrorism.

The Manbij roadmap was announced after a June 4 meeting in Washington between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The deal focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from Manbij and on stability in the region.

US support for the YPG has been a major bone of contention between Ankara and Washington in recent months.

The PKK has been waging a decades-long terror campaign in Turkey that has claimed the lives of some 40,000 people.

The Manbij deal is meant to allay Turkey's concerns and diffuse tensions between the two NATO allies.