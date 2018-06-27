A humanitarian ship that has had about 230 rescued migrants on board for almost a week docked in Malta on Wednesday, ending a stand-off with Italy, which refused to let the ship into one of its ports.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said seven European Union countries had offered to share the burden of the migrants with Malta. The Lifeline ship, operated by German charity Mission Lifeline, arrived at about 1740 GMT.

TRT World speaks to Valletta-based journalist Matthew Agius for more details.

"Lifeline will be granted permission to enter a Maltese port, where procedures for identification, ascertaining their asylum eligibility, and distribution to other member states will start immediately," Muscat told reporters earlier on Wednesday.

"The Maltese government took the lead on a solution before the situation escalated to a humanitarian crisis," he added, emphasising, however, that the small island nation was not legally bound to take in the vessel.

Second ship blocked by Italy

The Lifeline is the second charity ship that Italy has shut out of its ports this month after the new anti-immigrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said private rescue vessels would no longer be welcome because they "cannot dictate Italy's immigration policy."

Muscat said that permitting the ship to dock in Malta was a one-time, or "ad-hoc", resolution to the standoff. While 650,000 migrants have arrived in Italy by sea since 2014, Malta has allowed in only those needing urgent medical care.

Italy has indicated it wants this kind of solution for sea rescues to continue.

