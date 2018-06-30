WORLD
All aboard: Hello Kitty bullet train debuts in Japan
The bullet train will run for the next three months between the western cities of Osaka and Fukuoka, the West Japan Railway Company says. There are hopes one of the country's most famous exports will boost tourism.
West Japan Railway Co (JR-West) unveils a Shinkansen bullet train featuring Hello Kitty during the press preview ahead of its debut on June 30, 2018, at Nakagawa Town in Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo on June 25, 2018. / Reuters
June 30, 2018

A Hello Kitty-themed "shinkansen" bullet train has debuted in Japan. Adorned with the iconic cartoon character inside and out, it's a dream ride for fans of the internationally popular character.

The special shinkansen had its inaugural round trip Saturday between Osaka and Fukuoka, connecting Japan's west and south.

The stylish, eight-car train is painted pink and white, showcasing Hello Kitty images and trademark ribbons from flooring to seat covers and windows.

In one car, a life-size Hello Kitty doll donning a train crew uniform and a hat, decorated with a pink bow of course, greets passengers, offering a chance for selfies.

Hours later Saturday in Osaka, at the train's final stop, hundreds of fans waited for the arrival of the first Hello Kitty shinkansen, cheering and taking photos during its 16-minute stopover before it headed back to Fukuoka, according to Japanese media.

Hello Kitty, created in 1974 by the Japanese company Sanrio Co, is a global icon with fans of all ages.

After more than 40 years in the market, the round-faced feline with no mouth is still seen everywhere, on stationery and towels to jewellery and even furniture.

SOURCE:AP
