LeBron James is to join the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-year $154 million deal, his agents said Sunday, ending months of frenzied speculation about the NBA superstar's next career move.

The blockbuster deal means the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player - who has played in the past eight NBA Finals - will now join one of the league's most iconic clubs, adding to the legacy of such legends as Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson.

"LeBron James, four time NBA MVP, three-time NBA finals MVP, 14-time NBA All-Star, and two-time Olympic gold medallist, has agreed to a four-year $154 million contract with he Los Angeles Lakers," James' management company Klutch Sports Group said in a statement.

James is considered a rival of retired Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan for the title of greatest player in NBA history.

However he had endured frustration with the Cleveland Cavaliers, culminating in this season's clean sweep defeat to the Golden State Warriors in last month's NBA finals.

James and the Cavaliers had been beaten in three out of four NBA Finals against the Warriors since 2015.