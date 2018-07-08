Heavy rainfall hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting new disaster warnings on Kyushu and Shikoku islands on Sunday, as the government put the death toll at 48 with 28 others presumed dead.

Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the whereabouts of 92 people are unknown, mostly in the southern area of Hiroshima prefecture.

More than 100 reports of casualties had been received, such as cars being swept away, he said. Some 40 helicopters were out on rescue missions.

"Rescues, saving lives and evacuations are a race against time," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters. "The rescue teams are doing their utmost."

Japan's government set up an emergency management centre at the prime minister's office and some 54,000 rescuers from the military, police and fire departments were dispatched across a wide swath of southwestern and western Japan.

The rain began late last week as the remnants of a typhoon fed into a seasonal rainy front, with humid, warm air pouring in from the Pacific making it still more active, a pattern similar to one that set off flooding in southwestern Japan exactly a year ago that killed dozens.

Record rainfall

The Japan Meteorological Agency said three hours of rainfall in one area in Kochi prefecture reached an accumulated 10.4 inches, the highest since such records started in 1976.

"We've never experienced this kind of rain before," an official at the Japanese Meteorological Agency told a news conference.

"This is a situation of extreme danger."

The assessment of casualties has been difficult because of the widespread area affected by the rainfall, flooding and landslides.

Authorities warned landslides could strike even after rain subsides as the calamity shaped up to be potentially the worst in decades.