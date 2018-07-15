POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Qatar gets World Cup hosting duties from Russia
Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani receives official World Cup football from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Qatar hosts the 2022 edition of the tournament.
Qatar gets World Cup hosting duties from Russia
Qatar Emir Sheikh al Thani, FIFA President Infantino and Russian President Putin attend a handover ceremony for the 2022 World Cup at the Kremlin in Moscow. / Reuters
July 15, 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday handed over the mantle of World Cup host to the emir of Qatar, whose country will stage the 2022 edition of the tournament, ahead of World Cup final between France and Croatia.

The ceremony marked a handover from the world's largest country by landmass to one of the smallest. Qatar has a population of 2.3 million people and an area slightly smaller than the US state of Connecticut.

Qatar's rulers say they will rise to the challenge.

With hours to go until the final between France and Croatia that will bring down the curtain on Russia's hosting of this year's tournament, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani joined Putin and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino at a Kremlin ceremony.

"Russia is handing over the relay baton for hosting the World Cup to Qatar," Putin said.

"We are proud of what we did for fans of this wonderful sport. We ourselves, the whole country, got an enormous amount of pleasure from interacting with soccer, with the world of soccer, with the fans who came here from all over the globe."

Passing the ball

Recommended

"I'm sure that our friends from Qatar will be able to host the 2022 World Cup on the same high level. We are, of course, ready to share the experience we acquired in holding the World Cup this year, along with our friends," Putin said.

At the climax of the ceremony, Putin handed an official World Cup ball to Infantino, who then handed it on to the emir.

The Qatari emir said his country would apply all its efforts to making a success of the 2022 World Cup. 

"We hope to overcome all the difficulties," he said.

'Keen on sport'

He said his country would also try to outdo the success on the pitch of the Russian team, who surpassed expectations by reaching the quarter-finals.

"Although it will be hard to repeat that success as we're a small country, but we are very keen on sport," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report