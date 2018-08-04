TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to freeze assets of 'US justice, interior ministers' – Erdogan
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces retaliatory measures against the United States after Washington imposed sanctions on two Turkish ministers over the detention of a US pastor.
Turkey to freeze assets of 'US justice, interior ministers' – Erdogan
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing AK Party congress in Ankara on August 4, 2018. / AA
August 4, 2018

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said he was asking Turkish authorities to freeze the assets in Turkey of the US ministers of "justice and interior", in response to Washington's sanctions on the detention of an American pastor. 

"Today I will give our friends instructions to freeze the assets in Turkey of the American justice and interior ministers, if they have any (such assets)," Erdogan said in a televised speech in Ankara.

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey.

'This is not logic'

Speaking about the US move to freeze assets of Turkish justice and interior ministers, Erdogan said: "This is not logic." 

Erdogan said the Turkish nation will not step back because of "threatening rhetoric and silly decisions" of sanctions.  

Recommended

"Especially the latest step by America regarding pastor Brunson issue in Izmir, is an ill-fitted step for a strategic partner," he added.  

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.

No to 'lose-lose' games

Erdogan, however, insisted that Turkey did not want to see a "lose-lose" scenario emerge in ties with the US.

"We don't want to be a party to lose-lose games. Moving political and judicial disputes into an economic dimension will be harmful for both sides," Erdogan said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal