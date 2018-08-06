Two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova saved four match points and rallied to defeat Croatia's Donna Vekic and win her 18th career WTA title Sunday at the Washington Open.

The 33-year-old Russian, ranked 128th in the world, defeated 44th-ranked Vekic 4-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 for her first WTA title since 2016 in Moscow.

It was also Kuznetsova's first title since left wrist surgery that had sidelined her earlier this year.

"I know I've been a little bit lucky today," Kuznetsova said.

Kuznetsova, winner of the 2004 US Open and 2009 French Open, claimed a second Washington title to go with the one she won in 2014, her only other appearance.

"There's something going on with Washington," Kuznetsova said. "I never lose here. I played two times and I won both."

Vekic, 22, won her only WTA titles in 2014 at Kuala Lumpur and last year at Nottingham.

Wiping the tears away