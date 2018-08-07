Soldiers have pulled a man alive from the rubble of a large mosque flattened by an earthquake, killing at least 105 people on the Indonesian island of Lombok, while thousands of homeless villagers waited for aid on Tuesday and stranded tourists camped at beaches and in the lobbies of damaged hotels.

The north of Lombok has been devastated by the magnitude 7.0 quake that struck on Sunday night injuring more than 230 and destroying thousands of buildings. A distraught Muhamad Juanda said on Tuesday that "people were praying in two rows; there are about 50 people in each row so a total of 100 people praying inside the mosque."

Separately, the local village head, Budhiawan, said about 30 people were trapped based on unclaimed belongings outside the mosque.

Juanda said: "I stayed (inside) during the first shock but the shock grew stronger and we rolled around trying to run out and I was already outside ... when the mosque collapsed."

Disaster officials have not said how many people they believe are buried beneath the ruins of the mosque.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said so far more than 4,600 foreign and Indonesian tourists had been evacuated from the islands, with ships taking people to ports in Lombok and Benoa, Bali.

Oxfam said more than 20,000 people were in temporary shelters and thousands more were camping out in the open.

It said clean drinking water was scarce because of a recent spell of extremely dry weather in Lombok.

Food, medical supplies, tarpaulins and clothes are also urgently needed, it said.

Two days after the quake, rescuers were still struggling to reach all the affected areas and authorities expected the death toll to rise.

TRT World speaks with journalist Kanupriya Kapoor, who is reporting from Lombok, on how some locals in the affected areas are having to fend for themselves.

Search is underway

Video shot on Monday by a soldier showed rescuers shouting "Thank God" as a man was pulled from a space under the mosque's flattened roof and then staggered away from the ruins supported by soldiers.

"You're safe, mister," said one of the soldiers as emotion overcame the man, clad in Islamic robes, and villager s crowded around him.

About 90 personnel from the military, police and national search and rescue agency swarmed around the flattened building Tuesday, using cutting equipment to pry apart the tangled debris. By nightfall they were pulling out, saying other areas, including another collapsed mosque, needed their heavy equipment and workers more urgently.

Muhamad Juanda, who narrowly escaped the mosque collapse, said 100 people were praying inside when the earth began to roll. Many got out but dozens were trapped, he said.

Indonesian villagers say they are facing an uncertain future as recovery process of the destruction caused by the quake is progressing slowly.

TRT World'sArabella Munro reports.

'Massive' damage

The earthquake also shook neighbouring Bali.

It was the second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok.