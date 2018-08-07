WORLD
1 MIN READ
Historic trade ties between UAE and Iran may hit by US sanctions
The latest US sanctions against Iran are forcing many Iranian businesses in the United Arab Emirates, which has recently become a trade hub of Iranian goods, to move to other countries like Turkey and Qatar.
Historic trade ties between UAE and Iran may hit by US sanctions
In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 photo, billboards advertise luxury villas and apartments in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. / AP
August 7, 2018

Dubai, the largest and most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, has been a major hub for the Iranian goods.

In 2017, exports and re-exports from the United Arab Emirates to Iran totalled $17 billion as most of that products passed through Dubai.

But some Iranians are moving their businesses to other countries as the trade between the UAE and Iran is slowing down thanks to the recent US sanctions.

Recommended

TRT World’s Nawied Jabarkhyl has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote