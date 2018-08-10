WORLD
Romanian expatriates stage anti-govt protest in Bucharest
Romanians who live abroad hold an anti-government protest in Bucharest, where they call for the left-wing government to resign and set a date for an early election.
A woman covered in the European Union flag walks during a protest outside the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Protesters waved Romanian and European Union flags, calling for "Justice, not corruption!" outside government offices in the capital. / AP
August 10, 2018

Romanians who live abroad have begun an anti-government protest in Bucharest, urging the left-wing government to resign and call an early election.

The expatriates, some of whom drove across Europe to attend the demonstration on Friday, are angry about how Romania is governed. 

Some of the estimated 3 million Romanians living abroad say they left because of corruption, low wages and lack of opportunities.

Hundreds of protesters waved Romanian and European Union flags, yelling "Justice, not corruption!" outside government offices in the capital. 

The protest is expected to swell Friday evening.

Since the Social Democrats won power in 2016, Romanians have regularly protested government moves to put in new laws that critics say weaken the nation's fight against corruption.

SOURCE:AP
