Three members of Jordan's security forces were killed on Saturday when they stormed a hideout of suspected militants that had been rigged with explosives, the government spokeswoman said.

The officers had been chasing suspects in an explosion a day earlier in which a policeman was killed.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz portrayed Friday's bombing as a "terrorist attack."

No group immediately took responsibility.

Turbulent region

Jordan is a close Western ally in a turbulent region, and has largely been spared from the conflicts in neighbouring Syria and Iraq.

However, the kingdom has also been targeted by Daesh militants, both domestic and foreign who have carried out a series of attacks.

On Friday, a bomb was planted under a police vehicle providing security at a music festival in the town of Fuheis.

The bomb exploded in an area where police usually stop during the event.