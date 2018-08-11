WORLD
At least three Jordanian policemen killed in raid on militants
Police raid buildings west of the capital of Amman in search for suspects in an explosion a day earlier in which a policeman was killed. Government spokeswoman Jumana Ghuneimat says three suspects were arrested and searches continued for others.
Jordan is a close Western ally in a turbulent region, and has largely been spared from the conflicts in neighbouring Syria and Iraq. / AP Archive
August 11, 2018

Three members of Jordan's security forces were killed on Saturday when they stormed a hideout of suspected militants that had been rigged with explosives, the government spokeswoman said.

The officers had been chasing suspects in an explosion a day earlier in which a policeman was killed. 

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz portrayed Friday's bombing as a "terrorist attack."

No group immediately took responsibility.

Turbulent region

Jordan is a close Western ally in a turbulent region, and has largely been spared from the conflicts in neighbouring Syria and Iraq. 

However, the kingdom has also been targeted by Daesh militants, both domestic and foreign who have carried out a series of attacks.

On Friday, a bomb was planted under a police vehicle providing security at a music festival in the town of Fuheis. 

The bomb exploded in an area where police usually stop during the event.

On Saturday, police raided buildings west of the capital of Amman as part of the manhunt. 

Motive for the initial attack unclear

One of the buildings had been rigged with explosives, said government spokeswoman Jumana Ghuneimat. She said three members of the security forces were killed.

The suspects had refused to hand themselves over to the security forces and blown up part of the hilltop building, Ghunaimat added.

Ghuneimat said three suspects were arrested and searches continued for others.

Several people were wounded in the raid, she said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the bombings. 

Jordanian authorities have not provided a possible motive for the initial attack.

SOURCE:AP
