‘Speculative attacks’ recently became a frequently-used shorthand to describe capital movements that lead to radical devaluation of national currencies; the phrase has entered the academic and policy jargon in line with the processes of accelerated financial globalisation.

As numerous developing economies rushed to take part in the global financial system without establishing proper structures for financial oversight and supervision, fertile areas of speculation and manipulation opened up for global investors, hedge funds and banks.

Regulatory loopholes provided avenues for financial speculators to target and attack specific national currencies and trigger sudden devaluations via unexpected short-term capital movements in large volumes.

Policy makers in the Western industrialised world quickly realised the political value of speculative attacks that could easily stimulate massive devaluations, trigger hyper-inflation, lower average living standards and ultimately undermine the democratic legitimacy of emerging market governments, which experience policy divergence from Western interests.

The Argentinian, East Asian, Brazilian and Russian crises in the 1990s demonstrated how sudden capital flight and generation of artificial demand for foreign exchange could trigger financial and macroeconomic turmoil. Then in the world of intense financial integration inflows and outflows of short-term capital, or hot money, acquired tremendous importance as a determinant of macroeconomic stability in the 2000s.

Especially in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, the timely and sustained provision of sufficient financial sources to maintain economic growth became a critical political issue for emerging markets with budget, trade and balance of payments deficits.

Policy makers in the emerging markets realised that financial integration to the global capital networks enable them to attract both portfolio and direct investments to boost their growth potential, but increased exposure to international financial flows create potential sources of domestic volatility.

The risks of financial integration became more visible especially when their foreign policies displayed a high degree of incongruence with those of the global powers that control the nerves of international capital flows.

Turkey's status as an emerging power in the global economy with major external financing needs and rapidly deteriorating bilateral relations with the US perfectly exemplify the link between foreign policy divergence and speculative attacks against the Turkish national currency, the lira.

The lira has experienced serious volatility and lost more than 40 percent of its value against the US dollar in 2018 over worries about the state of the national economy and a bitter diplomatic spat with the United States.

As a result of a series of speculative attacks orchestrated by anonymous actors in international capital markets, the value of the lira dropped from 4.70 per dollar to 6.90 per dollar over the course of just a month. The latest speculative attack last Friday witnessed the lira plunging 18 percent within the space of just one day, which could not at all be explained with reference to Turkey’s economic fundamentals.