At least 48 people were killed and 67 more wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up at an education centre in a mainly Shia area of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

The bomber targeted a private building in the Shia neighbourhood of Dashte Barchi where a group of young men and women, all high school graduates, were studying for university entrance exams.

Majroh didn't say if all the victims were students and whether any of their teachers were also among the casualties.

The attack came after days of attacks by Taliban militants in the country's north, centre and south left hundreds dead.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast in Kabul that follows several weeks of relative calm in the capital, but previous attacks on Shia targets in the area have been claimed by Daesh.

TRT World's Jemima Walker reports.

Taliban attack in Baghlan province

Earlier on Wednesday, the Taliban attacked a military outpost in the northern province of Baghlan killing more than 40 Afghan police and soldiers, provincial officials said, as the insurgents kept up pressure on government forces.

There was no immediate comment from the ministry of defence but officials in the area said nine police and 35 soldiers were killed in the attack, the latest in a series that have killed dozens of members of the security forces in provinces across Afghanistan.

TRT World's Sultan Faizy has this update from the capital Kabul.

Zabul attack