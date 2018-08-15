TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Qatar promises $15B investment in Turkey — presidency
The announcement came after Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani held lunchtime talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Qatar promises $15B investment in Turkey — presidency
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his Qatari counterpart Ali Sharif al Emadi holding lunchtime talks in Ankara, August 15, 2018. / AA
August 15, 2018

Qatar on Wednesday promised to make a $15 billion investment in Turkey, which has been badly hit by a currency crisis amid a widening diplomatic standoff with the United States, officials said. 

“Qatar has pledged $15 billion of direct investments in Turkey,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin wrote on Twitter. 

“Turkish-Qatari relations are based on solid foundations of true friendship and solidarity,” he said.

The announcement came after Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani held lunchtime talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

Tweeting later on Wednesday, al Thani also announced the investment: "We are together with Turkey and our brothers there, who stand by Qatar and problems of the Ummah."

Al Thani said they have announced an investment project package worth $15 billion in Turkey which has a "productive, strong and solid economy".

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his Qatari counterpart Ali Sharif al Emadi were also present at the talks in the capital Ankara.

Recommended

TRT World'sCraig Copetas explains what it means for the Turkish economy.

Turkey and Qatar, a close US ally, have become close economic and political partners in recent times. 

Turkey has been rocked in recent days by a sharp decline in the value of its lira after US President Donald Trump tweeted last Friday that Washington was doubling aluminium and steel tariffs for Ankara. 

Washington’s move came during an ongoing dispute over Turkey’s holding of an American pastor for two years on charges of military espionage and spying for terror groups.

In response, Erdogan has called for a boycott of US electrical goods while Ankara has sharply hiked tariffs on some US goods.

TRT World's Mobin Nasir explains Turkey's measures to deal with the pressure on its economy. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal