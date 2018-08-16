In the height of the Cold War, Nikita Khrushchev, the first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, made threats against the United States on June 23,1959, to wage war on its forces stationed in Berlin. Then US President Dwight Eisenhower was subsequently asked to comment on these statements. He said, “I don’t believe that responsible people should indulge in anything that can be even remotely considered ultimatums or threats. That is not the way to reach peaceful solutions.”

Fast forward a few decades, the language of ultimatums has become mainstream for all the wrong reasons thanks principally to US President Donald Trump. In theory, threats lead generally to four types of responses: obedience, disregard, resistance, or counter-threats. In practice, though, the whole premise of coercion is based upon expectations: the coercer’s expectations of his target’s behaviour.

The last point, though, represented yet another shocking display of the Trump administration’s ineptitude, as anyone familiar with Turkey’s political sociology would have known that the US threats would be counterproductive. But in the light of a depleted State Department, and the high number of White House officials, who have either resigned or have been fired, foreign policy under Trump is a train wreck.

From its side, US mainstream media chose to jump once again on the administration’s bandwagon; a firmly entrenched trend when it comes to foreign policy. Most American news coverage of the attack on the Turkish lira tends to propagate the policy of the White House and reflects yet again the journalistic alignment with official sources. For example, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which conveys the viewpoint of the Wall Street financiers, produced an article on August 13, 2018 titled “A lifeline for Turkey.”

In this editorial, the WSJ avoided highlighting any responsibility of Trump, the financial markets, or speculators in this crisis. Also, the article only briefly mentioned Pastor Andrew Brunson and his connection with subversive entities. Instead, he was described as “unjustly held in Turkey.” Moreover, the WSJ prognostic framing was even more incongruous. In their view, in order for Turkey not to come “begging to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)” for a bailout, the nation needs to swallow another bitter pill, namely to peg the Turkish currency to a foreign currency (eg the US dollar). Needless to say that through this proposed solution, Turkey will kiss its economic independence goodbye.

In a similar vein, Forbes magazine, which also echoes the financial markets’ perspectives, put forward an article on August 13, 2018 titled “Turkey has more to worry about than Trump's tariffs.” The article bluntly admits that the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration will not have a long-lasting damaging impact on the Turkish economy. Yet again, the piece fails to produce meaningful contextualisation about the parties responsible for the attacks against the Turkish currency, preferring instead to deflect the blame to the victim rather than the real culprit.