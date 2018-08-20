BIZTECH
Turkish lira trades steady after Friday's rating downgrades
Turkish lira steady against the US dollar following Moody's and Standard & Poor's ratings agencies downgrades on Friday.
A teller holds Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Istanbul on August 13, 2018. / AFP
August 20, 2018

The Turkish lira traded steady against the dollar on Monday, showing no reaction to Friday night's moves by Moody's and Standard & Poor's ratings agencies to cut Turkey's sovereign credit ratings deeper into "junk" territory.

The lira stood at 6.01 at 05:25 GMT, unchanged from Friday's close, and has lost 37 percent of its value against the US currency this year.

Turkish markets were set to begin a public holiday from midday lasting until the end of the week.

The lira's slide has deepened amid a bitter row between Ankara and Washington over the trial in Turkey of a US pastor who has been charged with supporting terrorist groups. A court on Friday rejected his appeal for release, drawing a stiff rebuke from President Donald Trump, who said the United States would not take the detention "sitting down."

On Friday, after each downgrading Turkey by one notch, S&P said it expected a recession next year while Moody's said a weakening of Turkey's public institutions had made policymaking less predictable.

Fitch Ratings had earlier said the absence of an orthodox monetary policy response to the lira's fall and the rhetoric of Turkish authorities had "increased the difficulty of restoring economic stability and sustainability."

SOURCE:Reuters
