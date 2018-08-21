Microsoft Corp said that hackers linked to Russia’s government sought to launch cyber attacks on the US Senate and conservative American think tanks, warning that Moscow is broadening attacks ahead of November’s congressional elections.

The world’s biggest software company said late on Monday that it last week took control of six web domains that hackers had created to mimic websites belonging to the Senate and the think tanks.

Such fake sites can be used by hackers to try and trick users into giving up their login details, which would then give the attackers access to confidential systems and files.

The domain takedowns are the latest in a string of actions by Microsoft to thwart what it says are hacking attempts by a Russian-backed hacking group known as APT28, or Fancy Bear. The company said it has shut down 84 fake websites in 12 court-approved actions over the past two years.

“We’re concerned that these and other attempts pose security threats to a broadening array of groups connected with both American political parties in the run-up to the 2018 elections,” Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a blog post.

Microsoft said it had no evidence that the hackers had succeeded in compromising any user credentials before it took control of the malicious sites or whether any data was stolen.

The Kremlin rejected the Microsoft allegations and said there was no evidence to support them.

“We don’t know what hackers they are talking about,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “Who exactly are they talking about? We don’t understand what the proof and the basis is for them drawing these kind of conclusions. Such information (proof) is lacking.”

Moscow has repeatedly dismissed allegations that it has used hackers to influence US elections and political opinion.

On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on two Russians, one Russian company and one Slovakian firm for what it said were their actions to help another Russian company avoid sanctions targeting Russia’s malicious cyber-related activities.

TRT World'sNick Harper has more details from New York.

"Run-of-the-mill spying"