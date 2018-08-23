WORLD
Ecuador, Peru tighten entry requirements for Venezuelan migrants
Ecuador and Peru last week announced tightened border control measures, meaning thousands of Venezuelans have got stuck in Colombia, unable to continue their journey south. / TRTWorld
August 23, 2018

Ecuador and Peru have tightened entry requirements for Venezuelan migrants, as thousands of people continue to flee the economic crisis in their home country.

More than two million people have fled food and medicine shortages as well as collapsing public services in Venezuela, the UN says.

In Ecuador, officials are already struggling to cope with the growing number of desperate migrants.

Manuel Rueda has more from the Ecuadorian city of Tulcan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
