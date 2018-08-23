Last week the leaders of the five Caspian littoral states —Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan — met in Aktau, Kazakhstan to sign an agreement regarding how and by whom the Caspian Sea can be used.

The agreement is the result of an incremental process that started 22 years ago. Since then there have been 52 working group meetings and 5 Caspian Summits trying to find an agreement regarding the Caspian.

There were some important outcomes of the final agreement in Aktau.

Non-Caspian countries are now barred from having a military presence on the Caspian. Although no outside power is seriously considering a naval presence on the Caspian — which, other than a couple of canals passing through Russia, is landlocked — this agreement is important for domestic audiences. This is especially true in Iran and Russia, both of which play up the threat of US or NATO involvement in the region.

Another important aspect of the agreement is allowing the construction of undersea pipelines. This is probably the most noteworthy aspect of the recent agreement. In the past, Iran and Russia argued that any pipeline must first have the agreement of all five littoral states. The deal reached last week allows pipelines to be established with only the consent of the countries involved in the project. This could finally give the green light for a Trans-Caspian natural gas pipeline connecting Turkmenistan with Azerbaijan. This would have major ramifications for the Southern Gas Corridor and Europe’s energy security.

The issue of delineating the Caspian’s maritime borders, including its seabed, was not included in the agreement, other than repeating what was already agreed in 2014 — that each Caspian country’s sovereignty extends 15 nautical miles from shore for mineral exploration and an additional 10 nautical miles for fishing rights. Instead, the leaders agreed in Atkau that any delineation outside this 25 nautical mile zone will be done on a bilateral basis between the countries concerned.

Some Iranians were not happy about this and took to social media using the hashtag #CaspianSeaSellOut to express their displeasure, accusing President Rouhani of selling out Iran’s section of the Caspian to the Russians.

The frustration shown by Iranians stems from unrealistic beliefs about how much of the Caspian Sea Iran should have control over — especially when it comes to the seabed, which could hold untold amounts of natural gas and oil reserves.