British Airways and Air France said on Thursday they would halt flights to Iran from September for business reasons, months after US President Donald Trump announced he would re-impose sanctions on Tehran.

British Airways said it was suspending its London to Tehran service "as the operation is currently not commercially viable".

BA, which is owned by Spanish-registered IAG, said its last outbound flight from London to Tehran will be on September 22 and the last inbound flight from Tehran will be on September 23.

Air France will stop flights from Paris to Tehran from September 18 because of "the line's weak performance," an airline spokesman said.

"As the number of business customers flying to Iran has fallen, the connection is not profitable any more," the spokesman said.

German airline Lufthansa said it had no plans to stop flying to Tehran.

"We are closely monitoring the developments ... For the time being, Lufthansa will continue to fly to Tehran as scheduled and no changes are envisaged," it said in an emailed statement.

The European Union has tried to keep an international deal on the Iranian nuclear programme alive despite Trump's decision in May to withdraw the United States from the agreement.

Some new US sanctions on Iran took effect this month.

The EU, which is working to maintain trade with Tehran, agreed 18 million euros ($20.6 million) in aid for Iran on Thursday, including for the private sector, to help offset the impact of U.S. sanctions.