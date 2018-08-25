Beauden Barrett scored a record four tries as the All Blacks withstood a tense first half before running away with the second in a 40-12 victory over Australia at Eden Park on Saturday as the hosts retained the Bledisloe Cup with a test to spare.

Prop Joe Moody and loose forward Liam Squire also crossed in the Rugby Championship clash for the world champions, who have now held the Bledisloe Cup since 2003. The third match in the series takes place in Yokohama on Oct. 27.

Scrumhalf Will Genia and centre Reece Hodge scored for the Wallabies, who, similar to last week's 38-13 defeat in Sydney, were competitive until halftime when the score was 14-7 before the All Blacks accelerated away after the interval.

Barrett's four tries is a new All Blacks record in a match against Australia and he almost added a fifth when he touched down in the corner, but it was ruled out by the television match official for a knock-on by Ardie Savea earlier in the movement.

The flyhalf's haul eclipsed those of Frank Mitchinson (1907), Tom Lynch (1913) and Henry Taylor (1914), who all scored three tries for the All Blacksin a single test against Australia.

"We respect this Cup and respect what the Wallabies bring every week when we play them," All Blacks captain Kieran Read said of retaining the trophy.

"It doesn't come easy for us, we have to work hard and the boys have to really put the effort in.

"We're very happy to have that Cup."