The Hurriyet newspaper on Wednesday quoted Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak as saying he did not see a long-term risk to the economy or financial system, despite current pressure.

"We do not see a big risk about Turkey's economy or financial system," Albayrak was quoted as saying by the newspaper, when he was asked about the biggest risk for 2019.

The Turkish lira was trading at 6.3300 to the US dollar at 09:30am (0630GMT) on Wednesday, weakening from Tuesday's closing rate of 6.2320.

The Istanbul bourse opened down 0.59 percent or 549.98 points at 93,316.96 points on Wednesday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose on Tuesday to close up 0.85 percent at 93,866.94. Trading volume was 7.1 billion Turkish lira ($1.13 billion).