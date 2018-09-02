Egypt says archeologists have unearthed one of the oldest villages ever found in the Nile Delta, with remains dating back to before the pharaohs.

The Antiquities Ministry said on Sunday the Neolithic site was discovered in Tell el Samara, about 140 kilometres north of Cairo.

Chief archaeologist Frederic Gio says his team found silos containing animal bones and food, indicating human habitation as early as 5,000 BC.