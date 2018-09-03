Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that Turkey could start drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean this autumn as the country had already purchased a platform.

His comments come as the internationally-recognised Greek Cypriot administration in southern Cyprus seeks to pen deals with neighbours Egypt and Israel over hydrocarbon reserves in the region. The Greek Cypriot administration, which is not recognised by Turkey, hopes to export the gas to Europe via an undersea pipeline to Greece.

Turkey has opposed the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral moves on the reserves before agreeing to a peace deal with the Turkish Cypriots.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Kudret Ozersay, Cavusoglu said the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has territorial waters and a continental shelf which Turkey would take all measures to protect.

"Turkey has economic area in the Eastern Mediterranean," he added.

Cavusoglu also mentioned that Turkey had earlier prevented the start of some drilling works in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Now, we have a platform and we can start drilling," he said.