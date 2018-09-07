Since President Donald Trump’s coming into office in 2017, US foreign policy has taken a sharp turn, changing the contours of economy, security and politics.

Trump's "America First" policy has now begun to hurt the US' relations with the European Union (EU). The Trump administration has already started a trade war with China, the EU and other strategic allies, imposing disproportionate tariffs on steel and aluminium goods.

In July, when the leaders of EU were preparing to meet in Brussels, Trump took pot shots at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“The United States is spending far more on NATO than any other Country. This is not fair, nor is it acceptable. While these countries have been increasing their contributions since I took office, they must do much more,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Tuesday for an integrated European Union military, echoing language used by French President Emmanuel Macron last week that infuriated US President Donald Trump.

Merkel told the European Parliament it would not undermine NATO and would be complementary to it.

"The times when we could rely on others are over. This means we Europeans have to take our fate fully into our own hands," Merkel said.

Macron said Europe needed to protect itself against "China, Russia and even the United States" in a radio interview last week.

He went on the interview to talk about the need for a European army, citing the threat from Russia and saying that Europe needed to "better defend itself by itself, without depending solely on the United States."

US President Donald Trump attacked his French counterpart on Tuesday in a series of tweets that underscored how much the once-friendly ties between the two leaders have soured, just two days after returning from Paris.

Macron said on Wednesday two long-time allies like France and America should treat each other with respect and that France was a US ally but not a vassal state, after President Donald Trump attacked him on Twitter.

After imposing tariffs on Chinese goods, the US introduced a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminium imports on European countries, Canada and Mexico starting on June 1.

On June 20, the EU responded with retaliatory tariffs on goods imported from the US worth nearly $3 billion. Other countries adopted similar measures against the US.

Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal and reintroduce sanctions against Iran was another reason why the EU became uneasy with Washington. The Trump administration mounted pressure on European companies, forcing them to stop trading with Iran.

As a result, the US' growing antagonism toward NATO and EU nations has pushed European leaders to consider options that are independent of Washington.

"In the past, when I was involved, we believed that our US economic and security interests are achieved when the security interests of our European allies are also achieved. That was our traditional approach," said Matthew Bryza, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan and White House official.

"But today under President Trump, he seems to be more focused on having a competition with our European allies."

The elephant in the room

With EU's retaliatory tariffs in place, Trump upped the ante by threatening them with a new 20 percent tariff on automobile imports from Europe. Never before had the US made any statements or moves against the EU's car industry. However, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker met with Trump in July, and he agreed to hold off the tariffs.

Trump said the Iran nuclear agreement, which included Germany, France and Britain, was a "horrible one-sided deal that should never ever have been made." He added that on May 8, the US "will be instituting the highest level of economic sanctions."

Though the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, European countries stated that they would continue to preserve the agreement.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has sharply criticised Trump’s tariffs and sanctions policies, saying such measures were destroying jobs and growth and that Europe would not bow to US pressure regarding Iran.