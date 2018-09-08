Thousands of Greeks protested in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Saturday over a deal with neighbouring Macedonia to end a decades-old dispute over its name.

Athens and Skopje reached a deal in June ending years of acrimony between the two countries over the name of the tiny Balkan state, but it has triggered a furious response from many Greeks.

On Saturday, police fired tear gas at a group of individuals who broke away from a main group of demonstrators and hurled stones at riot police.

State TV showed images of riot police chasing protesters close to barriers erected around a commercial park where an annual trade fair was taking place. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was due to deliver a policy address later at the heavily guarded venue.

Police sources estimated the number of protesters at more than 15,000, many waving the white and blue Greek flag.