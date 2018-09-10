UN Special Envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura is hosting a two-day meeting with senior officials from Turkey, Russia, and Iran to establish a Syrian constitutional committee on Monday.

The three states agreed to establish a constitutional committee during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress on January 30, 2018 in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

De Mistura will meet with the guarantor countries of the Astana process — Turkey, Russia, and Iran — on Monday and Tuesday.

On Friday September 14, he will meet with officials from Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UK, and the US.

Deputy Foreign Minister, Sedat Onal, will represent Turkey during the meetings.

Talks on Monday will be closed to press, while Tuesday’s meeting will be open to the media.

The final declaration of the Syria summit held by the guarantor countries in Russia in July highlighted the establishment of a constitutional committee.

On July 5, the Syrian Negotiation Commission submitted a list of 50 candidates to represent the Syrian opposition in the constitutional committee to de Mistura, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.