Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) said on Wednesday it had captured the alleged plotter of the 2013 Reyhanli attack in the Syrian port city of Latakia.

Security analyst Murat Aslan explains the background of the 2013 Reyhanli bombing.

The MIT says it brought Yusuf Nazik to Turkey after a "pinpoint operation" and began interrogating him.

The May 2013 bombings in Reyhanli, near the Turkish border with Syria, left 53 people dead.

According to MIT, Nazik, 34 had confessed during the interrogation.