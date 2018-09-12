TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey nabs suspected plotter of 2013 Reyhanli attack
Yusuf Nazik was brought to Turkey from Syria's Latakia following an operation by Turkey's National Intelligence​ Organization.
Turkey nabs suspected plotter of 2013 Reyhanli attack
Turkey's National Intelligence Organisation captures key plotter of 2013 Reyhanli attack, Yusuf Nazik in Syria's Latakia on September 12, 2018​. / AA
September 12, 2018

Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) said on Wednesday it had captured the alleged plotter of the 2013 Reyhanli attack in the Syrian port city of Latakia.

Security analyst Murat Aslan explains the background of the 2013 Reyhanli bombing.

The MIT says it brought Yusuf Nazik to Turkey after a "pinpoint operation" and began interrogating him.

The May 2013 bombings in Reyhanli, near the Turkish border with Syria, left 53 people dead. 

According to MIT, Nazik, 34 had confessed during the interrogation.

Recommended

He allegedly claimed that after receiving a tip off from Syrian regime intelligence, he scouted the crime scene prior to the attack and moved explosives from Syria to Turkey and procured two vehicles to move the explosives.

"I was not able to escape from the Turkish state," Nazik said in a video broadcasted on Turkish television. 

"I am calling out to my friends in Syria, turn back while there still is time. The Turkish state will protect us. I am calling out to the state of Syria, Turkish state will make you pay eventually," he added.

TRT World Turkey Analyst Yusuf Erim explains how Turkish Intelligence carried out the operation to capture the suspect behind 2013 Reyhanli bombing.

The MIT say during interrogation, Nazik reportedly gave out detailed information about Mihrac Ural, another suspect Turkey says was behind the Reyhanli attack.

On February 23, 2018, a Turkish court sentenced nine out of the 33 suspects with aggravated life imprisonment and 13 others with jail time ranging from 10 to 15 years.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal