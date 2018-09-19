US retail giant Amazon.com Inc launched operations in Turkey on Wednesday, the company’s Turkey team said in a statement on its new Turkish website.

“Today, we are excited to offer millions of products to Turkish customers with more than a thousand local dealers,” the statement said.

The company has launched its new domain at www.amazon.com.tr for Turkish customers.

“We are aware that we must work hard to meet high expectations of our customers," the statement added.

Earlier in April, it was reported that Amazon would also open its own warehouse and office in Turkey.

E-commerce on the rise in Turkey

Turkey is one of the world’s important e-commerce centers with more than 46 million internet users and around 60 percent internet penetration, according to official figures.

The country's e-commerce volume was $4.8 billion in 2016, and it was estimated to be around $6.3 billion in 2017, according to numbers by the Informatics Industry Association (TUBISAD).