Ilker Arcayürek was five-years-old when his family moved from Istanbul to Vienna so his older step-sister could pursue violin studies. Little did they expect that it would be Ilker who would become a critically acclaimed tenor and the only professional musician in the family.

Thanks to an abundance of natural talent, a bit of luck and hard work, Ilker pursued a path that nobody in his family had trodden before him, taking an unconventional route into opera singing.

Besides winning several accolades, Ilker won the prestigious International Art Song Competition at Germany’s Hugo Wolf Academy in 2016, cementing his reputation as a singer of exceptional ability.

His journey began after his mother enrolled him in an extracurricular music school to learn piano when he was seven. After two years, he was given the choice to play in an ensemble or sing in a choir. He chose to join the choir and began singing at the age of nine. The choir’s conductor, who also worked for one of the most famous choirs in Europe, noticed Ilker’s voice “shining out” of the crowd and invited him to audition for the Mozart Boys’ Choir (MBC).

The MBC snapped him up and almost immediately whisked him off to tour in Japan, a trip which left a deep impression on him. “Japan is a destination that not every kid is able to see,” he said. “I really appreciated that, (especially) at the age of nine. It was an honour to be part of this choir and represent something.” Moreover, he enjoyed the social aspect of the choir, especially the soccer played with a crushed can of Coke. The choir’s camaraderie and their passion for singing were key factors that encouraged him to stay with them until he was 19 when his voice broke. He then joined different adult choirs in Vienna, including the highly respected Arnold Schoenberg Choir.

While many of his peers went off to university, Ilker went through a difficult period in his life and did not have the finances to attend university. He ended up working at different places, including a bakery, supermarket and call centre. Singing was still a much-loved hobby at that point and only became a vocation when he realised that he had a talent for it.

“Over time the singing got more and more, and I decided to try and live from singing. At the age of 23, I had the opportunity to sing solo with a well-known conductor called Claudio Abbado,” he said. His time with the highly acclaimed Abbado further ignited his passion and lead him to start taking voice lessons.

Under the tutelage of a teacher, his vocal technique expanded at a rapid pace. So much so, that just two years later while competing in a little-known competition, he was spotted by a casting director from the fiercely competitive International Opera Studio (IOS) in Zurich, who invited him to audition.

“At first I thought it was a joke,” he said. “I read the rules and must-haves and other requirements which I didn’t fulfil.” He decided not to apply. But the casting director wrote to him before the deadline asking him if he had applied. Ilker put his doubts aside and took the plunge. His application was successful, something short of a miracle he says.

“They get 500 applications each year, and depending on how many students leave, they take five to ten maximum. It’s very hard to be one of those. They also take one voice type – one soprano, tenor, bass, baritone, and mezzo-soprano. The chance of you being the chosen one is very close to zero.”