The Palestinians will no longer accept the United States as the sole mediator in the Middle East peace process, their President Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday, accusing Donald Trump's "biased" administration of undermining a two-state solution.

Speaking a day after the US president said he favoured a two-state solution to end the conflict between the Israel and Palestinians and revealed he would unveil a new peace plan within months, Abbas said Trump could not be regarded as a neutral broker.

"We will also not accept sole American mediation in the peace process," Abbas said in a speech before the United Nations General Assembly, saying the US president had shown that he was "biased" towards Israel since coming to power.

"This administration has reneged on all previous US commitments, and has undermined the two-state solution, and has revealed its false claims of concern about the humanitarian conditions of the Palestinian people," the Palestinian Authority president said.

'Jerusalem is not for sale'

Abbas cut to the heart of the Middle East dispute by starting his annual speech at the UN General Assembly by saying "Jerusalem is not for sale."

Abbas uttered the words as soon as he took the podium, even before his customary invocation of God and laying out the overall situation for the Palestinians.

Abbas said, "Jerusalem is not for sale and Palestinians' rights are not up for bargaining."

Nicole Johnston reports.

Abbas slams 'deal of the century'