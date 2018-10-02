The 2018 TRT World Forum kicked off on Wednesday, gathering hundreds of politicians, academics, journalists and businesspeople in Istanbul.

Theme of this year’s forum is "Envisioning Peace and Security in a Fragmented World", in which discussions will take place on proposing solutions for the most pressing global issues of our time.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will make a speech titled "In Pursuit of Justice in a Fragmented World" at the closing ceremony of the forum.

The two days conference will focus on transformations in the international system since the First World War, the European Union as a post-WWII project and the shifting security equation in the Middle East.

The leadership role of Women in a time of conflict, new media and trust formation, and international cooperation in counter-terrorism will also be discussed in the forum.

"Concrete solutions to humanitarian issues"

This year’s forum will bring together over six hundred distinguished guests and speakers from around the world.

Rania al Abdullah, the queen of Jordan and Ivo Josipović, former president of Croatia will be in attendance.

Other participants include former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, the ex-deputy prime minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, the UN secretary general’s special envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura, and former World Bank managing director Mamphela Ramphele.

Ibrahim Eren, the TRT director-general, will inaugurate the forum, which will feature four public sessions:

- A World in or Out of Order? A Hundred Years Since WWI