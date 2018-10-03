China's highest-earning actress Fan Bingbing, who disappeared from public view three months ago, has been released from secret detention and ordered to pay $130 million for tax evasion, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Fan, 37, disappeared from the public eye in June and her once active social media presence went silent after allegations emerged that she had evaded taxes on a lucrative movie shoot.

Fan, whose mysterious disappearance made world headlines, received an administrative penalty for a first offence and will not be pursued for criminal liability if she pays back the taxes and fines within a defined time period.

Reports said her companies had underpaid a total of more than $37 million of taxes, including close to $29 million of tax evasion.

She was reportedly kept at a "holiday resort" used by investigators in a suburb in the coastal province of Jiangsu, reports said.

She had since been transferred to authorities in Beijing for further investigation, it said.

Social media apology