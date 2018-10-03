The war on Yemen today is a brutal example of how the expansion of global capitalist interests destroys nations.

It first takes the form of neoliberalism (often innocently labeled as globalisation) and then, as the inevitable structural collapse of the targeted country begins, (with its inevitable popular resistance undermining the political order), a more overt form of violence is introduced.

Yemen’s recent retelling of an oft-repeated story is something to which those in other countries, even countries as powerful as Turkey, should pay heed to.

This war on Yemen may have been first predicted by an American Ambassador representing the Obama administration.

As Washington reacted negatively to a popular uprising against economic "reforms" it's neoconservative and Clintonite cliques threatened Yemenis with financial destruction via the devaluation of their national currency, the Rial.

The origins of the war

The war itself is officially the responsibility of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), leading a campaign sanctioned by the UN and IMF to reinstall the 2012 imposed “transitional government” led by Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, an old Yemeni political hand.

His “government” had the short-term mandate of imposing economic austerity after the previous government—that had agreed to insert these “reforms”—was overthrown by popular revolt.

This was Yemen’s brief contribution to the “Arab Spring”.

The formula of this supposedly interim government under Hadi devastated the country within the first few months of its enforcement. It was the violent austerity such economic policies imposed on Yemeni people that has animated the resistance to globalism (and thus the endurance of the war).

Crucially, what Yemen’s people revolted against in 2010-2011, and again in 2014, were the kinds of austerity and structural adjustments that were also recently made on Greece.

As elsewhere in the world, IMF-imposed austerity hurt the poorest of Yemen’s population, whose suffering matched those of Egypt’s and Tunisia’s masses prior to 2011.

For Yemen, victims of globalisation found a champion in the resistance movement emerging from the cities and villages of northern Yemen. Long associated with a charismatic spiritual leader, incorrectly labeled “the Houthis”, this populist outburst remained intact by late 2014 and orchestrated a successful second campaign to again remove the international regime of global capitalism.

The destruction

The numbers of victims of what must be seen as globalism’s war are staggering. More than 63,000 children died in 2016 alone (the last year UNICEF dared to count).

Up-to-date statistics are even more horrific.

According to a September 21st report to the United Nations produced by the UN’s Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as of 2018, 18 million people are food insecure and 8 million are “severely” food insecure in Yemen.

On top of this starvation, the outbreak of cholera in the war-torn country is likely the worst in human history.

In other words, Yemen constitutes the world’s largest humanitarian disaster that receives little to no media coverage.

One explanation for why most media refuse to report this war is the fact that the slaughter was largely directed out of US/UK command centers. It has been the Western empires that organised hit-lists since the beginning of this war.

Criminal intent?

In fact, the first week of the bombing campaign that started in March 2015, was already a window into the criminal intent of the American-maintained Qatari and Saudi jets.

Targeting food storage facilities, farms, food processing plants, water tanks and bridges, the aim was no doubt to put pressure on the millions of civilian Yemenis and accomplish what the former ambassador’s threats did not.

Unfortunately for agents of globalism, the Yemeni people still openly revolt against efforts to impose economic and political “order” over Yemen.

The war today is the frantic attempt to reverse a popular uprising against imposed economic devastation. The GCC partners who formed the heart of the “coalition” to enforce Yemen’s compliance at the time were Qatar and Saudi Arabia (and their EU and US partners).

This “coalition” sanctioned by the UN used violence, by way of mercenaries. Crucially, this violence that targets civilians and wields righteous “international law” as its legitimising bludgeon, is nothing new.

As I painfully conclude in my study, Destroying Yemen: What Chaos in Arabia Tells Us about the World (2018), the current destruction of Yemen constitutes but the latest wave of violence used to sequester the country’s wealth.

Blessed with the region’s richest human resources, massive untapped oil/gas, mineral, water, and fishery wealth, Yemen has been the target of globalists since at least the 1920s.

With this in mind, it becomes even more clear that the origins of war in the larger Middle East today needs to be read through a new analytical filter.

Economic war

Ever since the 1990s, the global economy has incrementally shifted. The petrodollar, once enabling the American Empire to finance endless wars, has been undermined by a growing crisis in liquidity. The resulting desperate search for new sources of capital animates the globalists’ drive to violently subdue the Middle East today.

Once attractive “emerging markets” offering investors desperate for higher returns a “sure thing” have become over-leveraged. The resulting crash and scramble to reverse a trend that sees much of the world’s savings shift away from the West has left much of New York and London exposed.