Oil prices on Thursday fell from four-year highs reached the previous session, pressured by rising US inventories and after sources said Russia and Saudi Arabia struck a private deal in September to raise crude output.

Brent crude oil futures were trading at $85.85 per barrel at 0104 GMT, down 44 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close.

Brent on Wednesday hit a four-year high of $86.74 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $76.11 a barrel.

"Data for last week showed a much more significant than expected ... build in US commercial crude (inventories), which generally suggests that oil prices should tumble," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

US crude oil stocks rose by nearly 8 million barrels last week to about 404 million barrels, the biggest increase since March 2017, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

US weekly Midwest refinery utilisation rates dropped to 78.9 percent, their lowest since October 2015, according to the data.

Meanwhile, US crude oil production remained at a record-high of 11.1 million barrels per day (bpd).