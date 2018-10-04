Indonesian soldiers have been ordered to fire on people caught looting on the quake and tsunami-struck island of Sulawesi, a colonel said on Wednesday, after desperate survivors raided shops for food and water.

Police have already arrested dozens of people for looting in the disaster zone around the seaside city of Palu, which has been reduced to rubble.

TRT World's Natasha Hussain reports.

Local military colonel Ida Dewa Agung Hadisaputra said soldiers had now been given orders to shoot people spotted stealing from shops.

"If there is looting again, we will quickly fire a warning shot and then shoot to immobilise," he said.