Animal rights activists in India are racing against time to save a female tiger and her two cubs. The carnivores have reportedly killed a dozen villagers in the western state of Maharashtra, triggering a frenzied search for the six-year-old cat.

Nicknamed Avni or T-1, the tigress has evaded capture for months in the forested region around the town of Pandharkawada, where the deaths have been reported. She has two nine-month-old cubs.

Authorities say they have used trained elephants, drones, sophisticated cameras and hundreds of men to sweep through the bushy area without any success.

They now plan to use Calvin Klein's Obsession for Men cologne to lure the animal to a trap. The perfume has a chemical called cicerone, which comes from the glands of cat-like mammal civet, and has known to have worked in trapping jaguars and leopards before.

Some officials have dubbed the tigress a “man-eater” despite lack of evidence to prove she had actually attacked humans, says Dr Prayag H S, a wildlife activist, who has experimented with the cologne in India.

“There is no concrete scientific evidence that suggests all those kills are result of T-1,” he told TRT World.

Big question mark

India is home to 2,200 tigers, which make up around 60 percent of the world’s total tiger population.

It goes to New Delhi’s credit that it has been able to increase the dwindling tiger population in the last 10 years by employing better conservation measures.

But that’s still nothing compared to 100,000 tigers that roamed the jungles at the turn of the 20th century, says Ajay Dubey, a wildlife conservationist, who had petitioned the Indian Supreme Court to stop Avni’s hunt.

“I’m not happy with the preservation efforts or growth in numbers because we have lost more tigers than we have been able to save.”

The Supreme Court last month ruled that it cannot interfere to stop forest rangers from killing the tigress if they fail to capture it.

Dubey told TRT World that the judgement has erroneously been interpreted as a green signal to shoot the animal.

“There’s a wrong perception going around that the Supreme Court has given orders to shoot it. The court upheld the Wildlife Protection Act, which clearly states that rangers must make every effort to tranquilise it and try to capture it first.”

The first reports of T-1’s attacks emerged in 2016, but she attracted wide attention in August when the deaths of three people sparked panic among local villagers.

Prayag says some officials were quick to declare T-1 a man-eater and media hyped that up into a big scare even as there were many inconsistencies in the investigation.

“They haven’t taken DNA samples; no veterinary expert was involved when postmortem of the bodies was done, and no one has actually seen the tigress attacking a human.”

According to the BBC, a woman saw her husband being dragged by a tiger, but it remains unclear if it was T-1.

There are other animals, including a male tiger, who might have fathered the cubs with T-1, and a leopard in the same vicinity, says Prayag.

What bothers him the most is authorities ruling out the possibility of the tigress feeding on dead people.

“My question is why can’t this happen that the person has already been murdered and then the tiger accidentally came across the carcass?”