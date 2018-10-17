Legendary Turkish photographer Ara Guler died on Wednesday in Istanbul. He was 90 years old.

Guler suffered a heart attack and was taken to the intensive care unit of Florence Nightingale Hospital, where he breathed his last.

Dubbed "Eye of Istanbul", Guler rose to fame with his black-and-white portraits of the city.

Guler also photographed the likes of Winston Churchill, John Berger, Alfred Hitchcock, Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso among many others.

He suffered from kidney failure and had to be taken for treatment three times a week.

"That dialysis makes me stupefied," he said in an interview with Anadolu Agency in 2015.

“I cannot do anything three days a week, it takes four hours each time, and it is unbearable.”

However, old age and illness did not stop him from pursuing his work.

In 2015, he took pictures of the ongoing construction of Istanbul’s third bridge on the Bosphorus.

His first steps

Guler belonged to a family of Turkish intellectuals.

His mother came from an Armenian family who owned several houses in Beyoglu, a neighbourhood in Istanbul.

Guler’s father was orphaned at six years old. He later became a pharmacist for the Turkish army at the Battle of Gallipoli in 1915.