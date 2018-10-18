Vandals have torn down concrete crosses marking dozens of graves at a Christian cemetery in central Israel, a church official said on Thursday.

Father Antonio Scodo, responsible for the upkeep of the Saint Stephen's Church graveyard, within the Beit Jamal monastery, said the damage was spotted by nuns at an adjoining convent on Wednesday.

"But the deeds surely go back further," he told AFP.

He said that the abuse of 26 gravesites was an act of desecration rather than random vandalism.

"They wanted to smash, to pull down, a symbol of the Christians, the cross."

"Many, many Israelis come here and are happy, they come with their families because they know there is a beautiful and peaceful place," he said.

"So we don't know why they [the attackers] are against these symbols of our religion – the cross."

Israeli police spokesman Mickey Rosenfeld said that the attack may have been carried out "several weeks" ago.

He said that an investigation had been opened, but police so far had no suspects.