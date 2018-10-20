In completely unsurprising news, Saudi Arabia has finally come (partially) clean and admitted that missing Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, was actually killed in their Istanbul consulate more than a fortnight ago now. According to official Saudi news, Khashoggi got into an altercation with the people who met him inside the consulate which ended in a fistfight that killed the journalist. Ahmad al-Assiri, the deputy chief of the General Intelligence Directorate has been sacked as has Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s (MBS) aide Saud al-Qahtani, a man who himself said he neither speaks nor acts with the Crown Prince's say-so.

Despite this admission, the facts still do not add up, and there are clearly other issues afoot that prompted Riyadh’s confession.

Fists of fury?

Firstly, Khashoggi was heavily outnumbered in this apparent scuffle gone south. Men who are almost 60-years-old and who have spent most of their lives behind a desk are not normally intimidating physical specimens, and 15 men could have easily subdued him, let alone the fact that some of that number included special forces operatives. I find it hard to believe that trained killers could not subdue or otherwise knockout what amounts to a writer who was close to pension age.

The Saudi communique suggests that this was a heated altercation that simply went horribly wrong, and was not in any way premeditated. But how can that be? It is likely that they wanted to rendition Khashoggi back to Saudi after he had turned dissident, and I believe that the original intent was not necessarily to kill him, but to be prepared in case it came to that. After all, why would a Saudi forensics expert turn up in Istanbul with a bone saw if not to use that tool to hide a body? However, I do not for a single second believe that a crack team of 15 Saudi operatives with a medical expert on hand just happened to be at the consulate, started casually talking with Khashoggi about politics, only for it to break out into a deadly brawl involving a tool of dismemberment.

Even if that were the case, where is Khashoggi’s body? Fist fights tend to leave a lot of blood, and ones that end in death will produce bodies that are swollen from the beatings, with blunt force trauma leaving tell-tale broken bones, bruises and contusions. They have never, in the history of fighting, literally left the loser pummelled into another dimension.