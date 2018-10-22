The world now knows that Jamal Khashoggi is dead.

That it took Saudi Arabia more than two weeks to admit veteran journalist’s killing inside its consulate in Istanbul has raised doubts about the veracity of the official account.

Riyadh says rogue agents in its security establishment might have acted on their own to silence Khashoggi who has lived in the United States since fleeing the country last year.

There he wrote columns in The Washington Post that were at times critical of the Saudi government.

The investigation into his death and what happened to his body are underway. But the Saudi-funded news outlets, its trolls, and analysts, on its payroll are already trying to change the discourse.

Ali Shihabi, the founder of Washington-based The Arabia Foundation, had earlier used his tweets to question the Turkish version of a 15-men Saudi hit team sent to kill Khashoggi.

Now that Riyadh has officially acknowledged that he was killed inside the consulate and there was an attempt to cover up his death, Shihabi is now reminding everyone that the US has committed similar crimes.

In a recent tweet, he drew companion between what happened at the Saudi consulate to the terrorism suspects tortured in Afghan prisons by the American soldiers.

He has also tried to exonerate Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman from any responsibility saying that to expect “a young leader with only a few years of experience, to have handled such a political calamity with the virtuoso performance of a seasoned, wise, experienced Western politician is unfair and malicious.”

When news outlets Al-Jazeera and Middle East Eye released information on Khashoggi’s death, Shibabi used his tweets to challenge the credibility of the news outlets linked to the rulers of Qatar, which is facing a Saudi Arabia-led blockade.

The Saudi propaganda-industrial-complex has also used journalists such as Faisal J. Abbas, the editor-in-chief of Arab News, to put on a facade of mild criticism while conveniently ignoring pressing issues of press freedom.

Abbas started his column published on Sunday reminding Saudi authorities how important it was to keep the communication channels open so that journalists have an official version.