Actor Idris Elba, who James Bond fans are campaigning to be the next person to play 007, was named the sexiest man alive on Monday by People magazine.

The London-born actor, 46, said he didn't believe it when the magazine told him.

"I was like, 'Come on, no way. Really?'" Elba told the celebrity publication.

"Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, 'Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.' But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure."

One of Britain's best-known stars, Elba won a Golden Globe for his lead role in BBC television detective series Luther, played a Norse god in Thor and appeared in US television series The Wire.